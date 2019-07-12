Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Resolute Forest Products Inc. has 91.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.19% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Resolute Forest Products Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.27% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Resolute Forest Products Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 5.20% Industry Average 1.50% 16.28% 6.70%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Resolute Forest Products Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products Inc. N/A 8 2.74 Industry Average 55.75M 3.71B 77.76

Resolute Forest Products Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Resolute Forest Products Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Forest Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.20 2.77

$9 is the average target price of Resolute Forest Products Inc., with a potential upside of 33.53%. As a group, Paper & Paper Products companies have a potential upside of 9.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resolute Forest Products Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resolute Forest Products Inc. -6.39% -12.45% -18.07% -35.25% -21.02% -13.11% Industry Average 1.04% 7.24% 16.85% 13.39% 11.18% 33.63%

For the past year Resolute Forest Products Inc. has -13.11% weaker performance while Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s peers have 33.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resolute Forest Products Inc. are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resolute Forest Products Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.50 which is 49.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Resolute Forest Products Inc.