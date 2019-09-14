Resmed (RMD) Stock Price Rose While Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Steadfast Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $56.92 Million as Market Value Declined

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 4,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 93,699 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 98,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $132.19. About 606,172 shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 2.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.33 million, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.26 million shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.53 million shares to 11.66M shares, valued at $338.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 197,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $120.68 million for 39.34 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.58% negative EPS growth.

