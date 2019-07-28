Resmed (RMD) Shareholder Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Upped Holding; Boeing (BA) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Holding by $11.82 Million

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.19M shares traded or 113.80% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,884 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, down from 19,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9,000 shares to 11,125 shares, valued at $242.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) by 15,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,651 are owned by Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs. 17,141 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Carroll Fincl stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tompkins has invested 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 3,754 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 458,582 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Security National stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 254,905 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 35,856 shares. 34 are owned by Jfs Wealth Ltd. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 159,911 shares. 879,466 are held by Congress Asset Management Communications Ma. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Mgmt holds 632,001 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 2,849 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.