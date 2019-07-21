Resmed (RMD) Shareholder Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; Varonis Systems (VRNS) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered Holding by $1.84 Million as Shares Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 31,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 578,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, down from 609,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 296,152 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 444,647 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

