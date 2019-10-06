Resmed (RMD) Position Held by Northern Trust Corp; Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stock Price Declined While Caxton Decreased Its Holding by $2.72 Million

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 37,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.09M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 357,155 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 471,197 shares traded or 53.28% up from the average. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold RMD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 93.37 million shares or 0.85% less from 94.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century invested in 750,904 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 12 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 27,653 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 115 are held by Sun Life Fincl Inc. Sei Communication holds 0.02% or 60,778 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,182 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has invested 0.17% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 93 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 18,730 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.02% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 2,017 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 10,017 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie accumulated 177,754 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Oberweis Asset reported 0.04% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 63,553 shares to 9.45M shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

