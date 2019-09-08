Resmed (RMD) Market Valuation Rose While Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Has Raised Position by $1.89 Million; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake by $365,600 as Stock Price Declined

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 410,063 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 144.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 45,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 31,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 4.43M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Wood David M. bought $97,600. Shares for $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K. on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 267,525 shares. 49,790 were accumulated by Brinker Cap Inc. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 355,437 shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 4,838 shares. 42,500 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Cetera Advisor Netwr has 10,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 570 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 468,600 were reported by Icon Advisers Co. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 9.18 million shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.10 million shares stake. Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 19,032 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.91% or 1.07M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 14,500 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 1.24 million shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $177.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,675 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 2,350 shares. Invesco Limited has 634,354 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 160,356 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. Csat Advisory LP owns 197 shares. Whittier Trust Communication reported 48,240 shares. Orrstown Financial Services accumulated 0.01% or 74 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 27,878 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 254,905 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 161,337 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Company owns 49,887 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 34,385 shares. 103,158 are owned by Sei Investments Company.

