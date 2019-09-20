Resmed (RMD) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Holding; Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Holding Raised by Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 54,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 413,986 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.93M, up from 359,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 561,329 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 40,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 508,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56 million, up from 467,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 832,838 shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,980 shares. Hilton Mgmt Llc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny accumulated 2.25% or 1.20 million shares. 28,238 are held by Beacon Fincl Grp Inc. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,087 shares. Osterweis Capital has invested 1.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Laffer Invests reported 5,381 shares. 3,174 were accumulated by Country Club Trust Company Na. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,509 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory Inc has invested 4.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Maple Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 14,789 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Reilly Advsr Lc has 1,364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,246 shares to 167,111 shares, valued at $55.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 39,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,590 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 45,671 shares to 247,380 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) by 32,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RMD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 93.37 million shares or 0.85% less from 94.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Grp Llc holds 174,265 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated owns 119,912 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 57,471 shares stake. Creative Planning owns 2,291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 75 were reported by Synovus Fin. Conning stated it has 1,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 3,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 4,744 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 8,418 shares. Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 52,110 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Group Ltd Liability accumulated 222,720 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 7,499 shares.