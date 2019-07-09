Resmed (RMD) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) as Share Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 10,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,321 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 63,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 510,831 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.00 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $68.82. About 400,162 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.96 million activity. Farrell Michael J. had sold 6,651 shares worth $646,330 on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Sandercock Brett sold $228,360. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $152,144 was made by Hollingshead James on Friday, February 1. PENDARVIS DAVID sold $416,730 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Monday, February 4.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30,970 shares to 1,932 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 85,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,922 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 34,385 shares. Thompson Invest Management reported 0.08% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.46% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 386,678 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 13,425 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.33M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 159,911 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 68,092 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated reported 74 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 24,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 75,891 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $194.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.07% or 25.23 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Fil Limited invested in 8 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 22,182 shares stake. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Grs Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 126,435 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 100,391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 2,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 55,755 shares in its portfolio. 151,830 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 110 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 476,682 shares. 127 are owned by Estabrook Cap Mgmt. Citigroup Inc holds 241,230 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.