ResMed Inc. (RMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

We are contrasting ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 117 7.36 N/A 3.16 40.73 Inogen Inc. 70 2.89 N/A 2.06 29.85

In table 1 we can see ResMed Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Inogen Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ResMed Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ResMed Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ResMed Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta means ResMed Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Inogen Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ResMed Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Inogen Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Inogen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ResMed Inc. and Inogen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of ResMed Inc. is $140, with potential upside of 4.86%. Competitively the consensus price target of Inogen Inc. is $90, which is potential 83.34% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Inogen Inc. appears more favorable than ResMed Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Inogen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year ResMed Inc. had bullish trend while Inogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Inogen Inc.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.