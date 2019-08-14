ResMed Inc. (RMD) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ResMed Inc. has 71.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of ResMed Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ResMed Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.70% 12.80% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing ResMed Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. N/A 110 40.73 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

ResMed Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio ResMed Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ResMed Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

$140 is the consensus price target of ResMed Inc., with a potential upside of 6.08%. The potential upside of the rivals is 32.85%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that ResMed Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ResMed Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year ResMed Inc. has weaker performance than ResMed Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ResMed Inc. are 2.4 and 1.7. Competitively, ResMed Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. ResMed Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ResMed Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ResMed Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ResMed Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors ResMed Inc.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.