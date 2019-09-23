ResMed Inc. (RMD) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Comparing side by side

Both ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 118 7.52 N/A 3.16 40.73 Daxor Corporation 10 91.06 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ResMed Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ResMed Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

ResMed Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Daxor Corporation has a -0.52 beta which is 152.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ResMed Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Daxor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ResMed Inc. has a consensus target price of $140, and a 2.57% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4% of Daxor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Daxor Corporation has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year ResMed Inc. has stronger performance than Daxor Corporation

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Daxor Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.