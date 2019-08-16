ResMed Inc. (RMD) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Contrasting side by side

Both ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 111 7.29 N/A 3.16 40.73 BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 16.44 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 highlights ResMed Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BioLife Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ResMed Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ResMed Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ResMed Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

ResMed Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. In other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ResMed Inc. are 2.4 and 1.7. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 14.5 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ResMed Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ResMed Inc.’s upside potential is 5.80% at a $140 consensus target price. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 10.58%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioLife Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than ResMed Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ResMed Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 47.7%. 0.5% are ResMed Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year ResMed Inc. was less bullish than BioLife Solutions Inc.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.