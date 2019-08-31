Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

We are contrasting Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) and ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies Inc. 20 0.34 N/A 0.69 27.53 ADT Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Resideo Technologies Inc. and ADT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 8.4% ADT Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival ADT Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Resideo Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Resideo Technologies Inc. and ADT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADT Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus price target of Resideo Technologies Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 59.65%. Competitively ADT Inc. has an average price target of $9.71, with potential upside of 103.99%. Based on the results shown earlier, ADT Inc. is looking more favorable than Resideo Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of Resideo Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.65% of ADT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Resideo Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of ADT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resideo Technologies Inc. -5.08% -13.33% -17.71% -9.72% 0% -8.22% ADT Inc. 3.25% 2.75% -4.22% -10.94% -27.68% 5.66%

For the past year Resideo Technologies Inc. has -8.22% weaker performance while ADT Inc. has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Resideo Technologies Inc. beats ADT Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools. It provides its products under the Honeywell Home brand. The company also distributes security products comprising video surveillance products, and intrusion and access control products; and other products that include fire and life safety, as well as wire, networking, and professional audio visual systems to contractors in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. Resideo Technologies, Inc. is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.