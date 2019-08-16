Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Reaches $14.82 After 3.00% Up Move; AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AutoCanada has $18.5 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 68.49% above currents $9.3 stock price. AutoCanada had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Monday, March 18. The stock of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by IBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. See AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) latest ratings:

The stock of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.78% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 647,702 shares traded. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.82 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $15.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:REZI worth $54.60M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Resideo Technologies has $24 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22’s average target is 48.45% above currents $14.82 stock price. Resideo Technologies had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained the shares of REZI in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Production and Distribution. It has a 5.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

