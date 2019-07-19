Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) and Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) and Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies Inc. 22 0.48 N/A 0.66 34.26 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 23 4.71 N/A 0.46 58.63

Demonstrates Resideo Technologies Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Napco Security Technologies Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Resideo Technologies Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Resideo Technologies Inc. is currently more affordable than Napco Security Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Resideo Technologies Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 15.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Napco Security Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Napco Security Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Resideo Technologies Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Resideo Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.85%. Meanwhile, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 40.30%. Based on the data shown earlier, Napco Security Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Resideo Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Resideo Technologies Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 43.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Resideo Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.2% of Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resideo Technologies Inc. -1.09% 11.54% -10.17% 2.91% 0% 10.02% Napco Security Technologies Inc. -6.33% 12.36% 26.99% 55.37% 127.09% 70.86%

For the past year Resideo Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies Inc. beats Resideo Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools. It provides its products under the Honeywell Home brand. The company also distributes security products comprising video surveillance products, and intrusion and access control products; and other products that include fire and life safety, as well as wire, networking, and professional audio visual systems to contractors in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. Resideo Technologies, Inc. is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The companyÂ’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.