Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Resideo Technologies Inc. has 77.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Resideo Technologies Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 16.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Resideo Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies Inc. 0.00% 19.70% 8.40% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Resideo Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies Inc. N/A 21 27.53 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Resideo Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Resideo Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Resideo Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.22 2.84

$26 is the consensus price target of Resideo Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 82.33%. The peers have a potential upside of 50.97%. Given Resideo Technologies Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resideo Technologies Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resideo Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resideo Technologies Inc. -5.08% -13.33% -17.71% -9.72% 0% -8.22% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Resideo Technologies Inc. has -8.22% weaker performance while Resideo Technologies Inc.’s peers have 75.29% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resideo Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7. Competitively, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s peers have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resideo Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Resideo Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Resideo Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Resideo Technologies Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools. It provides its products under the Honeywell Home brand. The company also distributes security products comprising video surveillance products, and intrusion and access control products; and other products that include fire and life safety, as well as wire, networking, and professional audio visual systems to contractors in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. Resideo Technologies, Inc. is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.