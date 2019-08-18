ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Both ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.81 N/A -876.51 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.42% and 13.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.6% are Dynatronics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has weaker performance than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dynatronics Corporation beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.