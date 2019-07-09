ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -876.51 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.5% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76% Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

Micron Solutions Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.