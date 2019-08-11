ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has 2.42% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has 0.02% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -67.65% weaker performance while ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s rivals have 46.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s competitors beat ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.