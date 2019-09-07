ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Comparing side by side

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.29 N/A -876.51 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.15 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares and 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -67.65% weaker performance while Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 201.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.