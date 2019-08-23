Researchers at UBS Kept the Same their “Neutral” rating for Ormat Technologies (ORA). The Price Objective Given is $73.0000; Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners (CPRX) Sentiment Is 0.89

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc (CPRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 32 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 36 sold and reduced their stakes in Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 60.36 million shares, up from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

In an analyst report revealed on today, UBS reconfirmed their “Neutral” rating on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)‘s stock. The target would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from company’s current price.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 111,647 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUNA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Provides an Update on the Puna Power Plant in Hawaii Following the Kilauea Volcanic Eruption; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Ormat Technologies, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Inc holds 25,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 83,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 8,420 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd holds 84,770 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,425 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 232,866 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 7,530 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. 1,108 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 14,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 300,111 shares. Pnc Services reported 254 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 2,518 shares.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 41.87 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 2.11 million shares traded or 49.28% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS