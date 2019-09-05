Researchers at RBC Capital Kept their “Outperform” rating for Concho Resources (CXO). The Price Objective is $120.0000; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Just Eat plc (LON:JE)

In an analyst report issued on today, RBC Capital restate their “Outperform” rating on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)‘s stock. The price target indicates a potential upside of 64.45% from firm’s stock close price.

Among 5 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 863.83’s average target is 14.14% above currents GBX 756.8 stock price. Just Eat had 56 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, June 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of Just Eat plc (LON:JE) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) rating on Tuesday, June 18. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and GBX 677 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 30. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of JE in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. See Just Eat plc (LON:JE) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 798.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1150.00 New Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 805.00 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.29% or GBX 2.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 756.8. About 604,637 shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 17/05/2018 – Lakehouse plc Acquisition of Just Energy Solutions Ltd; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME JIM BROWN AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – CO-CEOS DEBORAH MERRIL AND JAMES LEWIS TO REMAIN DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 4.97 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 130.48 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

More recent Just Eat plc (LON:JE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stockbeat: Merger Mania Drives FTSE; Ryanair Sticks to its Guns – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Grubhub’s Position In Fast-Food Delivery – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “The Morehouse Student Loan Gift, Through the Eyes of Previous Grads – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concho: Lower Growth, Higher Cash Flows – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concho Resources Underdelivers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81M for 24.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Concho Resources Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 397,125 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 36,156 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Inv Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,825 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 23,178 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 21,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 250,206 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 40,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 57,628 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ckw Fincl Group Incorporated, a Hawaii-based fund reported 250 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2.19M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff Assoc has invested 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Axiom De owns 160,394 shares.

The stock increased 5.08% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 3.33 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.67 billion. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 28.01 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. HARPER JACK F bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000. Shares for $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A on Monday, August 5. 1,500 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $49,084 was made by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8.

Among 10 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Concho Resources has $16500 highest and $6400 lowest target. $119.40’s average target is 63.63% above currents $72.97 stock price. Concho Resources had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Susquehanna maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Positive” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. Barclays Capital maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $16500 target. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.