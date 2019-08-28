Researchers at Oppenheimer Maintained their “Outperform” rating for Hewlett Packard (HPE). The Price Objective Given is $17.0000; Shorts at Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Lowered By 6.66%

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) had its stock rating noted as “Outperform” by analysts at Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.0000 target on the $18.18B market cap company or 26.96% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts report on Wednesday, 28 August.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) had a decrease of 6.66% in short interest. VRCA’s SI was 724,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.66% from 776,100 shares previously. With 49,700 avg volume, 15 days are for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s short sellers to cover VRCA’s short positions. The SI to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.94%. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 580 shares traded. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has declined 30.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company has market cap of $249.34 million. The firm is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

Among 3 analysts covering Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has $14 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14’s average target is 4.56% above currents $13.39 stock price. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

