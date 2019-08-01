Researchers at Morgan Stanley Reconfirmed their Overweight rating for Spotify Technology (SPOT). The PT is $180.0000; 3M Company (MMM) Shorts Down By 4.57%

They currently have a $180.0000 target price per share on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s last stock close. This was disclosed in a research report on Thursday, 1 August.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) had a decrease of 4.57% in short interest. MMM’s SI was 8.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.57% from 9.29M shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 4 days are for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s short sellers to cover MMM’s short positions. The SI to 3M Company’s float is 1.54%. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $176.26. About 382,113 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. 13,499 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $17200 lowest target. $183.57’s average target is 4.15% above currents $176.26 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold 3M Company shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 43,101 shares. 2,106 are owned by Archford Strategies Ltd Llc. 127,093 were reported by Northeast Inv Mngmt. Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 41,781 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 22,546 were reported by Advantage. Brookstone Mngmt invested in 1,876 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc has 1.89% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 51,026 shares. Garland has 25,125 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests Llc has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 1.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Miller Invest Mgmt L P owns 9,754 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Finance Advisory Serv Inc owns 1,650 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 6,026 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs accumulated 614 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Spotify Technology has $19000 highest and $120 lowest target. $167.40’s average target is 4.83% above currents $159.68 stock price. Spotify Technology had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of SPOT in report on Friday, April 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on Monday, April 22 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 3.06% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.68. About 1.14 million shares traded. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 12.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOT News: 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Spotify developing a new version of its free music service to make it easier to use, especially on mobile;; 10/05/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Removes R. Kelly Music From Its Playlists As Part of New Hate Content & Hateful Conduct Policy; 02/05/2018 – SPOT: JAPANESE MARKET IS STARTING TO GROW WELL; 02/05/2018 – Spotify Technology Sees 2Q Rev EUR1.1B-EUR1.3B; 11/04/2018 – Spotify’s free music service is reportedly getting an update; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Spotify; 24/05/2018 – Spotify scores win in battle over royalty payments; 10/05/2018 – SPOTIFY SAYS WILL NOT ACTIVELY PROMOTE R. KELLY’S MUSIC, BUT HIS MUSIC WILL STILL BE AVAILABLE ON THE SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – SPOTIFY SEES FY GROSS MARGIN +23% TO +25%; 02/05/2018 – Spotify Technology Sees 2Q Operating Loss EUR60M-EUR140M

More notable recent Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spotify -4.5% on Q2 subscriber miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spotify moves up as Loop upgrades to Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spotify Technology (SPOT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Macquarie Makes Big Call on Spotify Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spotify Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, MAUs Up to 232M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Premium and Ad-Supported. It currently has negative earnings. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.