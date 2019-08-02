Researchers at Morgan Stanley Kept their Overweight rating for Teradata (TDC). The Price Target is Set to $58.0000; Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered By $1.65 Million Its Citigroup New (C) Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased Citigroup Inc New (C) stake by 32.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 26,670 shares as Citigroup Inc New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 54,985 shares with $3.42 million value, down from 81,655 last quarter. Citigroup Inc New now has $152.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 7.06M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley have $58.0000 target price on Teradata (NYSE:TDC). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.21% from the company’s close price. The rating was revealed to clients and investors in analysts note on 2 August.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity. Another trade for 9,050 shares valued at $347,603 was bought by Culhane Mark.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 180.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

The stock decreased 5.63% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 875,441 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Teradata Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 19,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Highland Mngmt L P reported 6,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has 38,980 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 440,342 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.01% or 112,870 shares. Intrepid Cap reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Guggenheim Capital has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 15,058 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,229 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,286 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 1,281 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 192,779 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.46 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.