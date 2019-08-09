Researchers at KeyBanc Didn’t Change their Overweight rating for Q2 Holdings (QTWO). The Price Target is $98.0000; Consolidated Edison Has 1.31 Sentiment

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 305 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 233 sold and reduced positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 185.66 million shares, down from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 196 Increased: 217 New Position: 88.

KeyBanc have a $98.0000 price target on the stock. The price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO)‘s last stock price. This rating was shown in a research report on Friday morning.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.38 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.86 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Tobam holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. for 998,276 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 91,938 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.93% invested in the company for 313,675 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 2.24% in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,901 shares.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 1.47 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has risen 8.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 50 buys, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.66% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, Eam Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 124,076 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co holds 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 146,657 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 14,185 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 2,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,789 are held by Envestnet Asset. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.94M shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0.01% or 363,727 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.27M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust reported 790 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 74,383 shares. The New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Among 9 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $84 highest and $52 lowest target. $72.71’s average target is -15.46% below currents $86.01 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Friday, February 15 to “Underperform”. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.