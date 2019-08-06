Researchers at H.C. Wainwright Maintained their Buy rating for Krystal Biotech (KRYS). The PT is Set to $59.0000; Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Shorts Increased By 14.01%

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) had an increase of 14.01% in short interest. MCBC’s SI was 320,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.01% from 281,200 shares previously. With 31,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s short sellers to cover MCBC’s short positions. The SI to Macatawa Bank Corporation’s float is 1.22%. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 15,264 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

The stock increased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 29,794 shares traded. Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has risen 207.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 207.26% the S&P500. Some Historical KRYS News: 07/05/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $47.2 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $49.6 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN THE PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF KB103, A FIRST-IN-CLASS TOPICAL GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA; 24/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Krystal Biotech’s KB103 for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 19/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech’s KB103 Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 10/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Announces Dosing of First Patient in the Phase 1/2 trial of KB103, a First-in-Class Topical Gene Therapy for th; 26/04/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC – PLANNED PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF KB103 IS A SINGLE SITE STUDY AT STANFORD UNIVERSITY EXPECTED TO START IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Krystal Biotech’s KB103 for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 09/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents In Vivo KB103 Data at the International lnvestigative Dermatology Conference that Show Human COL7 lncorporating into Anchoring Fibrils with Proper Structural Orientation; 09/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents In Vivo KB103 Data at the International Investigative Dermatology Conference that Show Human COL7 Inco; 26/04/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC – INITIAL DATA FROM STUDY OF KB103 ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED BY END OF 2018

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $737.05 million. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $50,209 activity. 500 shares were bought by Doyle Timothy J., worth $5,128 on Wednesday, May 1. $28,427 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares were sold by Walcott Jill A. $1,517 worth of stock was bought by Herr Robert L on Friday, February 8.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $340.65 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

