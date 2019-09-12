Researchers at B. Riley Didn’t Change their Buy rating for Oxford Industries (OXM). The PT is $87.0000; Last Week AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AGNC Investment has $18 highest and $16.5000 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 9.41% above currents $15.84 stock price. AGNC Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. See AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.5000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.5000 Initiates Coverage On

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

In an analyst report revealed to clients on 12 September, Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock Buy was reconfirmed by B. Riley. They currently have a $87.0000 target price per share on the stock. B. Riley’s target price per share would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s last close price.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Kain Gary D.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 5.84M shares traded or 3.82% up from the average. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 12.60% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225 MLN VS $198 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP AGNC.O – QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.53; 02/05/2018 – Dividend Master: @dayticker given $AGNC is 3rd biggest holder of $MTGE , i am guessing this deal happened with their knowledge; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Comprehensive Loss 53c/Sh; 02/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Amendment To MTGE Management Agreement In Connection With Proposed Acquisition Of MTGE Investme; 02/05/2018 – AGNC REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MTGE MANAGEMENT PACT; 24/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Prices 30M Shrs of Common Stk for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of $558M; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Net $415M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds AGNC Investment; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TOTALED $69.3 BLN

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.74 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

