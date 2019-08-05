Research Frontiers (REFR) Reaches $4.30 After 6.00% Up Move; Fsb Bancorp (FSBC) Shorts Up By 52.94%

Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) had an increase of 52.94% in short interest. FSBC’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 52.94% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s short sellers to cover FSBC’s short positions. The SI to Fsb Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $17.31 lastly. It is up 7.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBC News: 23/04/2018 DJ FSB Bancorp Inc (New York), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBC)

The stock of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 553,164 shares traded or 190.51% up from the average. Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) has risen 282.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 282.87% the S&P500. Some Historical REFR News: 06/03/2018 Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the 3rd Annual 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COMMERCIAL AIRLINE INDUSTRY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Research Frontiers Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REFR); 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOL; 14/05/2018 – RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COMThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $133.26M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $4.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REFR worth $8.00M more.

More notable recent Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company has market cap of $133.26 million. The firm develops and licenses suspended particle device light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Research Frontiers Incorporated shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.97 million shares or 22.28% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management holds 43,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 62,841 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 0% or 31,755 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Northern Trust Corp reported 41,130 shares. Blackrock Inc has 660,557 shares. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 165,750 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Savings Bank Of America De reported 31,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 66 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 11,290 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 95,951 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 12,800 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0% or 20,000 shares.