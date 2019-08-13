Research Frontiers (REFR) Reaches $4.28 52-Week High; WESTPAC BANKING NZ CLOB ORDINARY (WEBNF) Shorts Down By 1.68%

WESTPAC BANKING CORP NZ CLOB ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) had a decrease of 1.68% in short interest. WEBNF’s SI was 13.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.68% from 13.70M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 33663 days are for WESTPAC BANKING CORP NZ CLOB ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:WEBNF)’s short sellers to cover WEBNF’s short positions. It closed at $19.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.58 target or 7.00% above today’s $4.28 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $132.64M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $4.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.28M more. The stock increased 8.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 304,300 shares traded or 41.65% up from the average. Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) has risen 282.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 282.87% the S&P500. Some Historical REFR News: 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the; 15/03/2018 – VISION SYSTEMS TO UNVEIL A NEW SMART INFORMATION WINDOW, USING SPD TECHNOLOGY, NEXT MONTH AT AIRCRAFT INTERIORS EXPO; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COMMERCIAL AIRLINE INDUSTRY; 14/05/2018 – RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers: Fee Income Up 10.2% Vs. Year Ago; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOL; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the 3rd Annual 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call

Another recent and important Westpac Banking Corporation (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Australia: RBA Minutes And Rate Cut Considerations – Details Inside – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.59 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It has a 11.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s personal banking services include savings accounts, term deposits, and student accounts; home, personal, and investment loans, as well as credit and currency cards; and home and content, landlord, car, travel, boat, caravan and trailer, life, credit and loan repayment, and income protection insurance products.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company has market cap of $132.64 million. The firm develops and licenses suspended particle device light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Research Frontiers Incorporated shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.97 million shares or 22.28% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Homrich & Berg holds 0% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) for 10,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 19,501 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 548,637 shares. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 20,000 shares. 18,123 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp. Family Management Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Mai Capital Management stated it has 11,290 shares. 11,500 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Geode Lc holds 0% or 95,951 shares in its portfolio. 41,130 were reported by Northern Corporation. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) for 700 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) for 11,000 shares.