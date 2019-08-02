Research Frontiers (REFR) Reaches $3.88 52-Week High; Thornburg Investment Management Decreased By $5.71 Million Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 571,303 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 1.73M shares with $17.32 million value, down from 2.30M last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 2.74 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives

The stock of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.19 target or 8.00% above today’s $3.88 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $120.32M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $4.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.63M more. The stock increased 9.67% or $0.3424 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8824. About 179,879 shares traded. Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) has risen 282.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 282.87% the S&P500. Some Historical REFR News: 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COM; 06/03/2018 Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Research Frontiers Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REFR); 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COMMERCIAL AIRLINE INDUSTRY; 14/05/2018 – RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the; 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers: Fee Income Up 10.2% Vs. Year Ago; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the 3rd Annual 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

More notable recent Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company has market cap of $120.32 million. The firm develops and licenses suspended particle device light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) rating on Thursday, June 6. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $1100 target. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.40M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.