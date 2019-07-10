Research Frontiers (REFR) Reaches $3.05 After 7.00% Down Move; Primecap Management Company Upped Its Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Holding

Primecap Management Company increased Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) stake by 90.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 649,746 shares as Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Primecap Management Company holds 1.37 million shares with $208.21M value, up from 717,550 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Res Co now has $24.83B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 679,273 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT

The stock of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 137,379 shares traded. Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) has risen 284.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 280.54% the S&P500. Some Historical REFR News: 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Research Frontiers Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REFR); 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the 3rd Annual 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOL; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COM; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers: Fee Income Up 10.2% Vs. Year Ago; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COMMERCIAL AIRLINE INDUSTRYThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $94.52 million company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $2.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REFR worth $6.62M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Research Frontiers Incorporated shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.97 million shares or 22.28% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Com invested in 165,750 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 23,661 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 31,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 8,400 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 12,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 11,500 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 0% or 32,966 shares. Raymond James Incorporated invested in 31,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern invested 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). California Employees Retirement Sys has 62,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.52 million. The firm develops and licenses suspended particle device light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products.

Primecap Management Company decreased Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 530,750 shares to 6.94 million valued at $864.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 190,610 shares and now owns 3.66M shares. Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank has 12,618 shares. Hexavest Inc invested in 0.19% or 98,261 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,340 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Icon Advisers Inc Co owns 75,083 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 1,836 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability owns 3,161 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 184,265 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 428,628 shares. Moreover, Coe Limited Liability Co has 1.39% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7,880 shares. South Dakota Council reported 18,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 135,265 shares. 40,977 were reported by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. York Cap Mgmt Global Advisors Limited Liability Co has 213,268 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 14. Oppenheimer maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. Imperial Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by TD Securities.