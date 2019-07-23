Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) and American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) compete with each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 63.49 N/A -0.10 0.00 American Superconductor Corporation 12 3.48 N/A 1.39 8.05

Table 1 demonstrates Research Frontiers Incorporated and American Superconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -86% -70.2% American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 44.9% 28.6%

Risk and Volatility

Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. American Superconductor Corporation has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Research Frontiers Incorporated are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor American Superconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Research Frontiers Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Superconductor Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.4% of American Superconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of American Superconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Research Frontiers Incorporated 19.77% 51.6% 15.68% 165.6% 284.97% 112.82% American Superconductor Corporation 1.36% -8.65% -27.37% 22.14% 62.79% 0.45%

For the past year Research Frontiers Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than American Superconductor Corporation.

Summary

American Superconductor Corporation beats Research Frontiers Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.