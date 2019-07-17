Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) and American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) compete against each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 64.21 N/A -0.10 0.00 American Electric Technologies Inc 1 1.88 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Research Frontiers Incorporated and American Electric Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Research Frontiers Incorporated and American Electric Technologies Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -86% -70.2% American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% -41.5% -12%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta indicates that Research Frontiers Incorporated is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Electric Technologies Inc is 262.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -1.62 beta.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Research Frontiers Incorporated. Its rival American Electric Technologies Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Research Frontiers Incorporated and American Electric Technologies Inc are owned by institutional investors at 11.7% and 25.7% respectively. 2.7% are Research Frontiers Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7% are American Electric Technologies Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Research Frontiers Incorporated 19.77% 51.6% 15.68% 165.6% 284.97% 112.82% American Electric Technologies Inc -13.41% -18.95% -15.52% 10.81% -4.52% -19.89%

For the past year Research Frontiers Incorporated had bullish trend while American Electric Technologies Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Research Frontiers Incorporated beats American Electric Technologies Inc.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.