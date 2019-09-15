Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Comparison side by side

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) compete against each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 84.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 The LGL Group Inc. 8 1.82 N/A 0.34 24.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Research Frontiers Incorporated and The LGL Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -84.2% -62.9% The LGL Group Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Research Frontiers Incorporated is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. The LGL Group Inc.’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Research Frontiers Incorporated is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival The LGL Group Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Research Frontiers Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The LGL Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Research Frontiers Incorporated and The LGL Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 32.8%. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 12.3% are The LGL Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Research Frontiers Incorporated 16.07% 4.42% 2.61% 41.6% 282.87% 126.92% The LGL Group Inc. -1.2% 2.55% 12.88% 15.73% 55.54% 35.08%

For the past year Research Frontiers Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than The LGL Group Inc.

Summary

The LGL Group Inc. beats Research Frontiers Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits. This segmentÂ’s products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, and broadcasting and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.