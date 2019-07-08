Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers Incorporated 2 69.17 N/A -0.10 0.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 20 2.01 N/A 1.99 9.75

Demonstrates Research Frontiers Incorporated and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -86% -70.2% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.1% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means Research Frontiers Incorporated’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Research Frontiers Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are 3.1 and 3 respectively. Research Frontiers Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Research Frontiers Incorporated and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 87.4%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Research Frontiers Incorporated 19.77% 51.6% 15.68% 165.6% 284.97% 112.82% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 1.89% 2.98% -6.7% 1.04% -12.4% 10.57%

For the past year Research Frontiers Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.