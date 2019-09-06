Research Analysts at Oppenheimer Didn’t Change their “Outperform” rating for VMware (VMW). The TP is Set to $200.0000; PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (PRYMF) Shorts Down By 0.42%

They currently have a $200.0000 PT on VMware (NYSE:VMW). Oppenheimer’s target would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price. This was disclosed to clients in a report on 6 September.

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRYMF) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. PRYMF’s SI was 6.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 6.50M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 3235 days are for PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRYMF)’s short sellers to cover PRYMF’s short positions. It closed at $21.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Energy Projects segment engineers, makes, and installs high voltage cables for underground and submarine power transmission; and provides advanced services for the construction of submarine power lines for offshore wind farms, ranging from project management to cable installation. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s Energy Products segment makes medium voltage cables and systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port systems, cranes, mines, nuclear industry, defense, electro-medical sector, and renewable energy; power, instrumentation, and control cables for the petrochemicals markets; connectorised and hoistway cables for elevator markets; network accessories and components to connect cables and other network elements; and residual products.

Among 14 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $172.29’s average target is 16.49% above currents $147.9 stock price. VMware had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Goldman Sachs. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18500 target in Friday, August 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMware, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,541 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.08% or 8,070 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jnba Advsr accumulated 11 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 46,268 shares. Moreover, Caxton Associates L P has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Salem Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 7,013 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Company invested in 1.4% or 175,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 0.58% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 96,061 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 2 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 634 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $57.92 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 9.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $399.44M for 36.25 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.70% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $147.9. About 2.05 million shares traded or 28.78% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500.