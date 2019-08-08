Research Analysts at Morgan Stanley Didn’t Change their Equal-Weight rating for Zillow Group (Z). The Target Price per Share is Set to $37.0000; USA Truck (USAK) Has 1.34 Sentiment

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 43 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 32 sold and decreased positions in USA Truck Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.51 million shares, down from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding USA Truck Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 16.

New York: In an analyst note issued to clients on Thursday morning, Morgan Stanley restate their Equal-Weight rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z). They currently have a $37.0000 PT on the company. Morgan Stanley’s target means a potential downside of -9.38% from the company’s close price.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.74 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $75.09 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $3.43 million for 5.47 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,233.33% EPS growth.

