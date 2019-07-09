Research Analysts at JP Morgan Kept the Same their “Overweight” rating for Bank of America Common Stock (BAC). The TP Given is $29.5000; Goldman Sachs Group Cut Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) Position By $5.21 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) stake by 40.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 179,513 shares as Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB)’s stock declined 11.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 264,675 shares with $7.91M value, down from 444,188 last quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubr Co now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 227,026 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National

In analysts report sent to investors on 9 July, Bank of America Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:BAC) stock “Overweight” was reaffirmed by JP Morgan. They currently have a $29.5000 TP on the stock. JP Morgan’s TP means a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s last close price.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Lsc Communications Inc stake by 1.19M shares to 1.32 million valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nicolet Bankshares Inc stake by 8,522 shares and now owns 13,934 shares. Workday Inc (Put) (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 389,810 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 23,304 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 18,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Aqr Ltd has 13,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 29,912 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.62M shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 318 shares. 6,721 were reported by Paloma Prns Mgmt. Gamco Et Al has 208,932 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 5,465 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Putnam Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 109,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 4.20 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Limited Com accumulated 27,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 8,539 shares. One Management Limited Liability reported 124,280 shares stake. Moreover, Moore Capital Management L P has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 160,000 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 1.14M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Chem Bancorporation reported 87,194 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr reported 83,000 shares stake. Tdam Usa has 567,505 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1.17M shares. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 1.16M shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 42,978 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset stated it has 24,216 shares. Bouchey Fincl Limited holds 0.3% or 44,126 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 50,700 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Dudley & Shanley Inc invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $277.64 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

