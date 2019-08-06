Research Analysts at Goldman Sachs Reiterate their “Sell” rating for AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN). The PT Given is GBX 5500.00; Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Sentiment Is 0.83

Goldman Sachs currently has a GBX 5500.00 PT on the 93.85B GBP market cap company or -26.17% downside potential. In analysts note sent to investors and clients on Tuesday morning, AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) stock had its “Sell” Rating reconfirmed by equity analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 63 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 76 cut down and sold stakes in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The funds in our database now own: 246.15 million shares, down from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brookfield Property Partners LP in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 47 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. owns, operates, and invests in commercial properties in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $17.46 billion. As of April 1, 2013, the firm had interests in approximately 300 office and retail properties covering approximately 250 million square feet; approximately 15,600 multi-family units; and 29 million square feet of industrial space, as well as an 18 million square foot office development pipeline. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. It also has investments in distressed and under-performing real estate assets and businesses; and commercial real estate mortgages and mezzanine loans.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. for 81.72 million shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owns 3.49 million shares or 4.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Llc has 3.72% invested in the company for 428,097 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 3.6% in the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc., a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 703,000 shares.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $5.90 million for 3974.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 7600 highest and GBX 5000 lowest target. GBX 6366’s average target is -11.01% below currents GBX 7154 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 72 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 18 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Shore Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Deutsche Bank. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 6400 target in Friday, April 5 report. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 93.85 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 41.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.