Research Analysts at Credit Suisse Reconfirmed their “Outperform” rating for CommScope Holding Co (COMM). The Target Price Given is $23.0000; Celanese (CE) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Credit Suisse currently has a $23.0000 target price on the $2.44 billion market cap company or 77.61% upside potential. In a report published on Friday, 9 August, CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock had its “Outperform” Rating restate by analysts at Credit Suisse.

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 181 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 204 sold and reduced positions in Celanese Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Celanese Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $330.43 million for 10.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CommScope Holding Company, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Indaba Capital Management Lp reported 1.28 million shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Jefferies Lc has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fjarde Ap reported 0.02% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 0.06% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Guggenheim Limited reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 20,474 shares. Geode Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 97,056 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 76,185 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CommScope Holding has $34 highest and $19 lowest target. $27.29’s average target is 110.73% above currents $12.95 stock price. CommScope Holding had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rating on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $19 target. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Rosenblatt.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The company??s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It has a 23.89 P/E ratio. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.