Research Analysts at Citigroup Didn’t Change their Buy rating for Williams Companies (WMB). The TP is Set to $27.0000; KAROON GAS AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KRNGF) Shorts Increased By 0.25%

KAROON GAS AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) had an increase of 0.25% in short interest. KRNGF’s SI was 323,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.25% from 322,200 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 404 days are for KAROON GAS AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KRNGF)’s short sellers to cover KRNGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.0625 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9. About 5,896 shares traded or 1076.85% up from the average. Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In analysts note issued to clients on Tuesday morning, Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stock had its Buy Rating maintained by research professionals at Citigroup. They currently have a $27.0000 PT on company. Citigroup’s target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s last close price.

Karoon Gas Australia Ltd operates as an gas and oil exploration firm in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has market cap of $195.45 million. It has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnarvon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds working interest in five offshore blocks in the Santos Basin located in the State of Santa Catarina covering an area of 549 square kilometers.

The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 11.09M shares traded or 52.41% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15,365 shares. 242,992 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co. Schroder Invest Management invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Karpas Strategies Ltd Com invested in 8,950 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc has invested 0.52% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Arrow Finance holds 0.04% or 6,536 shares. Botty Invsts Lc owns 13,375 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 265,196 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 101,360 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.97% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 57,480 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 16.63 million shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 280,132 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 29,386 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.1% stake.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.39 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 540.45 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.