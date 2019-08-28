Research Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Reiterate their “Hold” rating for Veeva Systems (VEEV). The Price Objective is $155.0000; TIMES PPTY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HKD (TMPPF) Shorts Decreased By 57.67%

TIMES PPTY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HKD (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) had a decrease of 57.67% in short interest. TMPPF’s SI was 80,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 57.67% from 189,000 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 11 days are for TIMES PPTY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HKD (OTCMKTS:TMPPF)’s short sellers to cover TMPPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 5,016 shares traded or 57.49% up from the average. Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New York: In a note published on 28 August, Canaccord Genuity reiterated their “Hold” rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They currently have a $155.0000 TP on the firm. Canaccord Genuity’s target would suggest a potential downside of -5.15% from the company’s stock close price.

Times Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property development firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Development segment is involved in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties. It has a 5.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property Leasing segment engages in the development, leasing, and sub-leasing of commercial properties.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.41. About 2.44M shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 1,115 shares. Clenar Muke Llc, California-based fund reported 6,029 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn invested in 52,005 shares. Aperio Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 26,863 shares. Bokf Na holds 26,987 shares. Wasatch owns 43,232 shares. Northern stated it has 866,620 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 1,745 shares stake. Scout Invests holds 35,241 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 111,857 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Millennium Management accumulated 128,862 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested in 42,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 1,430 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 3,917 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $152.20’s average target is -6.86% below currents $163.41 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, May 30. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 30.