Research Analysts at BMO Capital Maintained their “Market Perform” rating for PepsiCo (PEP). The PT is $133.0000; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered By $301,050 Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake

Investment analysts at BMO Capital have $133.0000 price target on PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). BMO Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of -3.57% from the company’s last stock price. The rating was revealed to investors in a report on Friday, 4 October.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is -1.25% below currents $137.93 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PepsiCo, Inc. shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,990 were accumulated by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Caprock Grp has 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,153 shares. 587,111 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corporation. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 3.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dean Investment Ltd stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.12% or 12,517 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savant Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 28,643 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 176,323 shares. Private Wealth Prtn, California-based fund reported 8,935 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,344 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt accumulated 31,427 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 336,192 shares.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $192.85 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.89M for 6.64 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is -13.17% below currents $13.82 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Letko Brosseau And Inc owns 2.44 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 458,185 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bailard Incorporated invested in 17,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 76,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 15,188 shares in its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has 6,366 shares. Whitnell stated it has 0.09% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Sei Invs accumulated 58,263 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd reported 1,044 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Natixis has invested 0.06% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 821,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu accumulated 35,884 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa accumulated 24,895 shares or 0.28% of the stock.