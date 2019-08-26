Research Analysts at BMO Capital Kept the Same their Market Perform rating for Craft Brew Alliance (BREW). The TP is $12.0000; PROTEON THERAPEUTICS (PRTO) Has 0.58 Sentiment

PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC (PRTO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.80, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 7 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 12 decreased and sold equity positions in PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.48 million shares, down from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

They currently have a $12.0000 TP on Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW). BMO Capital’s target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price. This was released in analysts report on 26 August.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. The company has market cap of $6.12 million. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3127. About 37,609 shares traded. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) has declined 83.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTO News: 05/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Top-line Data From PATENCY-2 Expected in March of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $6.08M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTO); 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 08/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics and Lonza Extend Manufacturing Agreement for Commercial Supply; 14/03/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $42.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – ON TRACK FOR A POTENTIAL BLA FILING IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Net Loss for 2017 $30.0M; 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – PARTNERS EXTEND EXISTING CONTRACT FOR MANUFACTURE OF VONAPANITASE TO 2029 AS ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL NEARS COMPLETION; 05/03/2018 Proteon Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in PATENCY-2, Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Investigational Vonapanitase

Abingworth Llp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. for 2.02 million shares. Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. owns 315,101 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 37,614 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Mariner Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proteon Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 95% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proteon’s vonapanitase flunks second late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 254,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 631,097 shares. Parametric Associate Llc reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,155 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 139,849 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 38,987 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 52,506 shares. Grp Inc reported 8,121 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perkins Incorporated invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Raymond James Advisors Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 19,692 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com holds 0% or 57,420 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 42,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 20.60% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 1.01M shares traded or 677.85% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $200.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Are Crashing Today – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO cuts PT on Craft Brew Alliance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BREW, WMT, SPLK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $17 lowest target. $19’s average target is 84.65% above currents $10.29 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.