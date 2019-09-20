Republic Svcs (RSG) Valuation Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Boosted Holding by $5.78 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 317,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, up from 220,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $181.67. About 12.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1398.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 67,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 72,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 4,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.41. About 791,897 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap owns 28,279 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation accumulated 260,608 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 107,496 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 51,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sigma Planning owns 23,811 shares. 294,509 were reported by Hilton Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co reported 78,095 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt holds 7,105 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 11,041 were accumulated by Tcw Group. Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 8,751 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,067 shares to 37,434 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 4,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,830 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.