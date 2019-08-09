Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Value Rose While Rwwm Cut Its Stake by $437,760; As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $390,228

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 2.41 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 428,822 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt has 6,100 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 19,169 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tompkins Financial invested in 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has 2.74M shares. Webster Bancshares N A invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 796,950 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 2,124 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peoples Services Corporation reported 1.25% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 13,914 are owned by Private Na. Bryn Mawr holds 79,874 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 30,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 72,997 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,854 shares to 78,965 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

