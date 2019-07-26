Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Position; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $5.68 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 152,918 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 million, down from 410,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 1.37 million shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 69,452 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 31,935 shares. Laffer Invs accumulated 35,626 shares. Sei Invests Communication invested in 0.06% or 213,793 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 4,962 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 47,116 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 17,971 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.04% or 562,107 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 41,983 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 3,345 shares. Moreover, Leisure Cap Management has 0.64% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,487 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.63 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 7,286 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 239,901 shares. Spc Fincl accumulated 0.65% or 38,025 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. 3,270 shares valued at $311,562 were sold by Gardiner Nathaniel S. on Tuesday, February 12. 7,734 shares valued at $696,102 were sold by CARTER BRUCE L A on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,598 for 499.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.