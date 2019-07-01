Republic Svcs (RSG) Shares Rose While Rwwm Lowered Position by $437,760; Conagra Brands (CAG) Market Value Rose While Cognios Capital Raised Stake by $799,983

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 320,864 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 29,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,588 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 71,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 2.71 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares to 9,321 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,112 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Psagot Investment House Limited has 177,900 shares. Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.74% or 621,683 shares in its portfolio. 416,854 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 684,643 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Tru Lp reported 2.20 million shares. Raymond James Fin Services owns 140,891 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.70M shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 17,380 shares. 219,151 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 3,022 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bessemer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 47,950 are held by Strs Ohio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $347,961 activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $581,220 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd reported 40,556 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 64,566 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 2.49 million shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 78,060 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 31,935 shares. 349,190 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.16% or 821,052 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 149,930 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,738 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 27,250 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 58,467 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Old Natl Commercial Bank In invested in 21,635 shares.

