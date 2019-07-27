Republic Svcs (RSG) Shares Rose While Nli International Has Trimmed Position by $4.51 Million; Doheny Asset Management Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $1.42 Million

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 56,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,620 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 103,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.52M shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,100 shares to 39,769 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (NYSE:RWT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,617 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NYSE:NRZ).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,340 shares to 142,430 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 9,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).